COLUMBIA − A man was arrested after a shooting occurred in west Columbia Friday night.
Deputies responded to the 4300 block of Germantown Drive Friday around 11 a.m., according to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect was identified as Columbia resident Nicholas Dean Brunda, 39, who was witnessed by those fleeing the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
Multiple shots were fired into a property with multiple residents, however there were no injuries reported.
During the investigation, it was found that Brunda came to the property after making threats toward one of its residents, the sheriff's office said.
Probable charge was developed to arrest Brunda on charges of first-degree or attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and fourth-degree assault.
After being stopped by a deputy while driving Friday around 6 p.m., Brunda was found to be carrying a short barrel shotgun, according to the sheriff's office. He was arrested on all the above charges, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession, transport, manufacture repair or sale of certain weapons.
Brunda is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail. Charges are not yet available in online case records.