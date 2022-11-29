COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department have made an arrest in connection to the shots fired incident on Paris Road Monday.
Montrez Ricketts, 43, of Columbia, has been charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
He was taken into custody without incident and turned over to the Boone County Jail.
The Columbia Police Department said it responded to the 2400 block of Paris Road around noon after shots were fired.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Others involved in the incident have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.