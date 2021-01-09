BOONVILLE - Boonville Police made an arrest after a reported assault with a possible hostage on Friday evening.

Police say the incident occurred on the 700 block of Locust Street at approximately 5:30pm.

Officers from the Boonville P.D., Cooper County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were all present.

After officers were unable to make contact with the suspect, the MSHP S.W.A.T. Team was called to assist.

The suspect later surrendered and was taken into custody.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED