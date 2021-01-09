BOONVILLE - Boonville Police made an arrest after a reported assault with a possible hostage on Friday evening.
Police say the incident occurred on the 700 block of Locust Street at approximately 5:30pm.
BREAKING: Large police presence near the 800 block of Locust Avenue in Boonville. Neighbors are gathering outside. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/LBUoSD4zXg— Kathryn Merck (@KathrynMerckTV) January 9, 2021
Officers from the Boonville P.D., Cooper County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were all present.
After officers were unable to make contact with the suspect, the MSHP S.W.A.T. Team was called to assist.
The suspect later surrendered and was taken into custody.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing.