COLUMBIA - One person has been arrested and a further four have been detained after reports of shots fired with a water bead gun on Saturday night.
Hunter Johnson, 18, was arrested for fourth-degree assault as a result of the shots fired.
According to Columbia Police, the incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. on July 2 in the area of East Broadway and Ninth Street.
In a press release, police say several masked males were firing pellets at bystanders from an SUV.
Police located and halted the vehicle shortly after, where they also found an unused firearm as well as the water bead gun.
No injuries were reported from the incident despite three people reported as being struck by the pellets.
“The behavior of these individuals created a significant risk for themselves and the public” said Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones.
Jones said that any report of shots fired will be treated as if a real gun was being used.
“A split second interaction could escalate if the person with the paint gun or BB gun points it at officers or bystanders”
The investigation is still ongoing and police urge anyone with further information about the incident to come forward.