ASHLAND - An arrest was made after a driver was caught going the wrong way on Highway 63 on Sunday morning.
According to the Ashland Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle driving the wrong way at approximately 5:45 a.m. near the north Boone County line.
Earlier, the Columbia Police Department responded to a leaving the scene crash.
The descriptions of both vehicles led law enforcement agencies to believe it was the same car, Ashland police said.
As the vehicle was pursued along Highway 63, MSHP unsuccessfully attempted to end the chase using tire deflation devices as it traveled from Columbia toward Ashland.
Soon after, Ashland police managed to successfully use tire deflation devices to deflate all four tires of the vehicle, ending the chase before it got to Ashland, near Route H.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, was arrested and faces numerous charges, according to Ashland police.