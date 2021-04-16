COLE COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cole County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after a vehicle pursuit on Friday.
Its been a busy morning in Cole County. This individual led the Cole County Sheriffs Department on a vehicle pursuit, where he eventually crashed and fled on foot. After receiving citizen calls about him hiding in the woods, the MSHP and CCSD nabbed him on Brush Creek Road. pic.twitter.com/XdlGd1SyYQ— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) April 16, 2021
According to a release from the department, around 3 a.m. Friday, Cole County deputies attempted to stop Charles Yelm's vehicle in the 6400 block of Old Bass Road.
A pursuit began and ended with Yelm's vehicle crashing on Route A and West Braztio Road. Yelm then fled on foot. Deputies were unable to find Yelm right away but found personal items in the vehicle.
Around 7:25 a.m., a resident in the 9900 block of Valley Home Road saw a "suspicious suspect" walking in the street. Deputies responded and set up a perimeter, and MSHP sent a helicopter, but the subject was not located.
Around 11:40 a.m., another resident called to report Yelm walking on Bush Creek Road. MSHP was close to the area and was able to take the subject into custody without incident.
After being read his rights by a Cole County deputy, Yelm admitted he was the one driving in the earlier pursuit.
Yelm was taken to the Cole County Jail and is awaiting formal charges.