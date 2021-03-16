COLUMBIA- Columbia Police have arrested the wanted man in connection to Sunday night's murder outside of Waffle House on Vandiver Drive.
Leo B. Robinson Jr., 50, of Columbia, was arrested Tuesday on a second degree murder charge and armed criminal action. He is currently in Boone County Jail custody.
Robinson Jr. was charged Monday after a witness placed him at the scene of the murder of Reginald E. Ball, 51. Court documents said a witness heard three gunshots and saw Ball immediately collapse.
Robinson Jr. then fled the scene in his vehicle. A surveillance video from Waffle House confirmed the details the witness stated.
Ball was found with a life-threatening wound. He later died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing by detectives from CPD's Criminal Investigations Division.