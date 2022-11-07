JEFERSON CITY − Police are searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in an assault over the weekend.
Cortez Burton Jr., 22, is charged with third-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Jefferson City police say Burton, who is still at large, is one of two suspects who were involved in a disturbance early Sunday morning.
His mother, Victoria Crumble, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. She's being held without bond at the Cole County Jail.
Officers arrived to the 800 block of Stadium Boulevard around 12:52 a.m. Officers were told the suspect left the scene and that a victim took themselves to the hospital with a gunshot to the leg, according to a news release.
Around 1:15 a.m., the department received a call from Crumble, who said she was exposed to mace during the disturbance. She admitted to firing a gun at the scene out of self defense, police said.
Around 1:40 a.m., officers were called to the 500 block of East Elm Street for another disturbance. Police found a victim had been struck multiple times by a male suspect, as a result of the earlier disturbance on Stadium, according to the news release. The victim said she was targeted because of her relationship to the first gunshot victim.
Police found Burton was the son of Crumble, the news release said.
Anyone with information on Burton's location should contact the JCPD at 573-634-6400 or CrimeStoppers at 573-659-8477.