MEXICO - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Mexico resident for allegedly setting fires on the morning of Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Brandon Spears is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of arson.
Ruth Ann Stuart, 60, died in the apartment fire on West Breckenridge Drive. Court documents said she suffered trauma to her head and was still alive when the fire started. Her listed cause of death was trauma and smoke inhalation, and she also suffered from coronary arteriosclerosis, court documents said.
Spears lived in the apartment building and was Stuart's son, according to a news release.
Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) crews responded to the West Breckenridge Drive fire around 1:18 a.m. They were called to a second fire in a storage room at a warehouse on Elmwood Drive around 2:33 a.m.
Video obtained by police showed Spears entering the warehouse and exiting from a door near the fire, in a warehouse uniform, court documents said. His original clothing was found in an office by the storage room.
KOMU 8 previously spoke to a man, Bill, who said he heard loud noises coming from his garage when the fires were happening. Court documents said someone had forced open the back door to his garage.
Bill said he also found a "black metal bat wrapped in black tape with barbed wire at the end of it leaning against a tree." Court documents confirm a club was found in Bill's backyard, and it appeared to have hair stuck to it.
Video surveillance from a nearby home on Quantico Road showed the burning apartment building and one person running southwest, away from Bill's home, court documents said.
On Jan. 10, law enforcement found a backpack in a storm drain a couple blocks away, court documents said. The backpack had some of Spears' belongings and a security camera matching a camera that previously was in the front window of Stuart's apartment.
A witness told police she was in Stuart's apartment with Spear on Dec. 22 around 8 p.m., but left because she and Spears were arguing about their relationship, according to court documents. Another witness said he saw an impaired Spears on the evening of Dec. 22 and that he was upset about relationship issues, court documents said.
Spears is not in custody at this time and also has an active arrest warrant for a probation violation. He had earlier been convicted of burglary, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property, MPSD said.
MSPD and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office determined that both fires were "caused by a person" earlier this month.
MSPD said 9 out of 11 apartments and an office were destroyed in the fire.
Anyone who has information on Spears' location should call CRIMESTOPPERS at (800) 392-TIPS or (800) 392-8477 or MSPD at (573) 581-2100 or (573) 473-5800.