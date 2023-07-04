CALLAWAY COUNTY - An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect believed to be involved in an Auxvasse shooting, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Monday night.
The Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney's Office requested a warrant for Damin Davis, 33, for charges of first-degree assault or attempted assault causing serious physical injury, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk in the first degree, and fourth-degree domestic assault, according to the Facebook post.
Authorities are asking the public for tips after a manhunt ended Sunday night for Davis, who is believed to be involved in a shooting on East Harrison Street in Auxvasse at approximately 12:55 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
Davis, 33, is still at large and considered armed and dangerous, according to authorites.
The Sheriff's Office Special Response Team and K9s from various agencies conducted a ground search Sunday and did not locate Davis, who was initially believed to be in the Stephens area after he reportedly fled the scene with his 10-year-old son in a black passenger car, the sheriff's office said. The office later said the 10-year-old was returned safely to family members.
Authorities said Monday the ground search is over and Davis may have left the county. The office believes Davis has ties to Columbia and Mexico, as well.
The sheriff's office encouraged anyone with information that could lead to Davis' arrest to call the office at 573-592-2474 or to report tips online at callawaysheriff.org/crime-stoppers.
Davis has faced charges before
According to online records, Davis faced criminal charges in Missouri as early as November 2006.
He was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in Boone County in November 2006 and sentenced with five years of probation in 2007. His probation was revoked in 2009, according to online records.
He was charged with third-degree assault in 2006 and put on probation in 2007 for two years.
He has been charged with domestic assault four times — once in May, and before that in 2009, 2018 and 2021.
He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in May, which is a Class D felony.
This story has been updated with additional details.