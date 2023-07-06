COLUMBIA − Arrest warrants have been issued for four additional suspects in a north Columbia homicide.
Alqueze Jones, 19, Deljuan Turner, 19, Ja'shaun Barney, 18, and Deazes Turner, 21, are wanted in connection to the June 26 killing of 33-year-old Deshon Houston, according to Columbia police.
The suspects were each charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon on June 28, according to online court records. The warrants were issued the same day.
Court records show a motion was approved to seal the charges and warrants from internet access for five calendar days, due to the "high risk of physical injury to others with knowledge of the individuals charged and/or the incident itself and law enforcement should the defendant become aware of said warrant."
Three other suspects have already been charged in the homicide. Bryton Allen, 19, Jajuan Crockett, 21, and Damarkus Williams, 18, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon during an arraignment last week.
The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Dove Drive around 4:30 p.m. June 26. Police found Houston with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Video footage obtained from a nearby residence reportedly showed suspects shooting out of two vehicles - a stolen white Ford Explorer and a gold Acura - as it drove by the victim, court documents said.
Police say Williams admitted to driving the Acura and that another person was shooting out the sunroof. It's not clear who was driving the Explorer.
The Explorer was later found after crashing in the 3800 block of West Gibbs Road. Witnesses told police they saw multiple people leave the scene, according to an update from Columbia police Wednesday.
Court documents filed with the new charges say the four suspects left the scene of the homicide and crash to avoid arrest.
Allen, Crockett and Williams are being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. Allen and Crockett each have a docket hearing at 1 p.m. Thursday, and Williams has a docket hearing at 1 p.m. July 11.
Anyone with information related to the wanted suspects' locations or regarding the homicide should contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.