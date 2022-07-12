SEDALIA - The Sedalia Police Department has made three arrests in connection to a shooting Friday night at Housel Park that left a 23-month-old toddler with a gunshot wound to the foot.
Angel Escobar, 23, and Aja Vannoy, 26, both of Sedalia were arrested Monday, according to a press release from the department. Charges for first-degree assault, second-degree assault and robbery are pending for both suspects.
Pettis County deputies stopped a suspect vehicle Saturday morning at Eleventh Street and Kentucky and arrested James Lowe, 20, also of Sedalia, for an unrelated drug charge.
Detectives developed a probable cause to also seek charges against Lowe for the Housel Park shooting. Lowe was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
Additional charges of endangering the welfare of a child against the toddler's mother will be requested from the Pettis County prosecutor, the release said.
This all spurred from a shooting that took place Friday night, when a 23-month-old toddler was shot in the foot after a "possible" drug deal, according to Sedalia police.
Investigators said the suspects were involved in a "disturbance that escalated into shots being fired" into the vehicle the child was riding in as they fled the area.
Sedalia police said one bullet went through the back door and struck the toddler's foot. The toddler and an adult male were treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The police department said detectives are continuing to work on the case and expect to make additional arrests. Anyone one with information can contact Detective Jill Reed at 660-827-7823 ext. 1213.