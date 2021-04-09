COLUMBIA - Starting April 9, Missouri Art Now, a Bicentennial Celebration will visit the State Historical Society of Missouri. The exhibit, which will be available in Columbia until May 15, displays works from a collection of Missouri artists all across the state.

Executive Director of Post Art Library in Joplin, Jill Sullivan, helped spearhead the exhibit and oversaw the selection process. By dividing the state into quadrants, Sullivan and art councils from each zone combed through and selected submissions to ensure a wide variety of representation in the art selected.

“One thing that we are hoping to capture is for people to see art that’s being created from outside of the area where they live,” Sullivan said. “It’s a really good way for artists to see what other artists across the state are creating, and that was the main goal, just to be representative of Missouri art now.”

According to Sullivan, the exhibit takes an unusual approach to celebrating 200 years of history and the statehood of Missouri.

“Instead of looking back, like we tend to do during things like bicentennial years, we thought we could showcase artists who are currently living and creating art in the state of Missouri,” Sullivan said.

With Columbia being the second stop out of five for the tour of Missouri Art Now, the exhibit will travel to Joplin and Hannibal before arriving for its final showing in St. Joseph in September.

Featured works showcase a diverse array of mediums, from photographs and paintings to sculptures and ceramics.