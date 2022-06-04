COLUMBIA - Columbia's annual "Art in the Park" is back at Stephen's Lake Park after two years.
"Art in the Park" allows artists from Missouri and across the country to showcase and sell their work including pieces like paintings, ceramics, jewlery and handbags.
The last Art In the Park was 2 years ago, but people from mid-Missouri came out on Saturday to participate in the 64th annual art celebration.
Kelsey Hammond, the Executive Director of the Columbia Art League and the organizer of Art in the Park said she is glad the festival is back.
"Having two years off because of Covid was so sad for us because we have been doing this event for 60 plus years, so our 64th year to be back in the park feels incredible," said Hammond.
Hammond said thousands of people showed up on Saturday for the festival and she said she has recieved a lot of positive feedback.
"People are here, you can see how happy people are," said Hammond. "We've heard nothing but great things from people who are like, 'I can't believe I haven't seen you for so long, oh check out this artist there in booth number one."
For Hammond, this art festival is meant to not only to do something for the community, but it is also meant to help show support for small businesses and artists.
"But the point is we want to get people buying handmade art objects from people because that's what we want people to love and keep with them, is art that makes them happy," said Hammond.
Jan Thomas and her husband Cameron have showcased their glasswork at "Art in the Park" a few times over the years. Jan said she appreciates the people at this festival.
"I don't remember how many times we've been to this fair, but it's one we especially enjoy," said Thomas. "A lot of good spirit, a lot of good people, and the weather is good today."
Thomas also said she likes to see all of the other artists' work and she is happy small businesses are being appreciated at the festival.
"Any group that supports small business and especially small arts business is copacetic with me. It's a good deal," said Thomas.
"Art in the Park" will be open again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hammond said she hopes families will come on out and celebrate art and being with one another.
"Just make a day of it and come here it feels like an art festival," said Hammond. "It feels like people are together in a space finally outside."