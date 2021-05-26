COLUMBIA - The Columbia Art League has decided to cancel the in-person aspect of Art in the Park 2021.
According to a release, the COVID-19 pandemic is the reason for canceling the in person aspects. The league said they had to make the decision in a time frame before the county and city COVID-related restrictions were lifted.
The Columbia Art League will host each artist on their website in the coming weeks.
Art in the Park 2022 is scheduled for June 4 and June 5, 2022. The event has been happening annually for more than 60 years.