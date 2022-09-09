COLUMBIA - The Art of Being ME exhibit, presented by the Burrell Foundation in collaboration with artist Randy Bacon, opened its doors to the public Friday.
“This exhibit provides an opportunity to show the community that mental illness isn't a particular demographic. And, it's not a particular socioeconomic status,” Mathew Gass, President of Burrell Central Region, said.
The exhibit showcases the stories of more than 20 Burrell Behavioral Health clients and staff who have faced personal struggles with mental health. Shelby Thompson, a Stephens College alumni, participated in the project – sharing their story with attempted suicide and depression.
“It's important to me, because I've struggled my whole life with [mental illness],” Thompson said. “And, I know how important it could be for somebody who was my age going through what I was going through, just to understand that there is a possibility for help.”
They hope the exhibit will reduce the stigma of mental illness by sparking community conversations that bring awareness to the issue.
“It's really about letting everybody else know that they're not alone with their mental illness, and that everybody struggles with something,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the project gave them a new perspective on mental health.
“It really made me think, all of us have a similar story,” Thompson said. “We all struggle with something. You may think it's small [or] insignificant, but it's not because it's part of you. And, you're you and you need to take care of yourself.”
Gass said he wants the exhibit to spark conversations about how mental health is addressed.
“I want us to be thinking about the future,” Gass said. “How do we support this community? [How do we] use the stories and people like Shelby, to inspire us and prepare us for conversations with friends, family members or co-workers who may be experiencing a mental health crisis?”
The free exhibit is at the Stephens College Mezzanine Fashion Gallery in Lela Raney Wood Hall. It’s open through the end of September between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m on weekends.
If you need immediate mental health support, dial 9-8-8 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.