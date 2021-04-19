COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council has several items to cover in Monday night's agenda, including the acquisition of a 2-acre property in the North Village Arts District and temporary use permits for restaurant outdoor seating.
Before the council considers those agenda items, it will hear public comment on the trial of Derek Chauvin and the police shooting of Daunte Wright.
Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed acquisition of a 2-acre property in the North Village Arts District. The property was once an Ameren gas plant.
A 2010 report recommends the space be converted for park, arts and market use. The purchase of the property will cost the city $950,000 if approved.
Councilmembers are also expected to vote on an ordinance that would allow restaurants to use parking spots as outdoor seating if they acquire a temporary permit.
The permits would last at most 20 days. Restaurants would not be able to prevent public access to streets and sidewalks with the outdoor seating.
The council will also vote on the proposals for artwork in the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal after a public hearing, and the CoMo200 Task Force will present its plans for this year's Columbia Bicentennial celebration.