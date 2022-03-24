KABUL, AFGHANISTAN − As the world has watched millions of Ukrainian refugees be displaced by war, there has been another group of refugees who are still struggling to live.
In the near eight months since the exit of the U.S. and NATO coalition forces from Afghanistan, life for many Afghan citizens has drastically deteriorated.
In August 2021, the Taliban became the new leaders of the Afghan government and reintroduced policies that had not been seen for more than 20-some years.
The nation’s economy is in ruins, food scarcity is a major issue and many died from the cold this past winter.
According to Afghan interpreter Saeed, nothing has improved for him or his family since U.S. troops left in August.
“I don't believe what happened to our country. So we had a good government, we had an army... everything. Everything just got changed suddenly,” Saeed said.
Saeed is just one of thousands of Afghan citizens who worked alongside U.S. and NATO forces as interpreters and Afghan military forces, fighting what was the never-ending battle against Taliban and al-Qaeda terrorist forces.
Now those interpreters are being targeted and killed by members of the Taliban as punishment for working with the U.S.
As an interpreter, Saeed worked alongside U.S. armed soldiers for more than six years, with the promise that he and his family would be granted passage to the U.S. to become citizens.
Right now, Saeed, like many other interpreters, are wondering if the U.S. will ever send support and help them leave the country.
“We, the interpreters, translators and the people that worked for the Americans. They are stuck in the middle of nowhere, so we don't know where we should go,” Saeed said.
When the U.S. announced in 2009 that it would be accepting Afghan citizens who served entrance into the country, the Special Immigration Visa (SIV) program was launched.
Saeed said he has applied twice for the SIV program. The first time he applied was in 2014, but due to a clerical error, he had to reapply in 2016.
A typical wait period for an SIV application to be approved by the U.S. State Department was estimated to take six to nine months. Because of the backlog of applications that were submitted in 2018, Saeed has waited more than seven years to get a response from State Department officials.
Saeed’s friend Sail, who is based in New York, said he was shocked that his friend has waited so long to get his application processed. Sail served as an interpreter for only a few years with U.S. forces, but his application was approved faster than Saeed’s.
For those lucky to make it to the U.S., the adjustment for Afghans to learn the American lifestyle and way of life is very long.
Sardar Sharzed moved to the U.S. from Afghanistan 13 years ago. He attended Westminster College in Fulton. Now, Sharzed works with Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri in Jefferson City, where he helps Afghan families adjust to the U.S.
“It is very challenging, honestly,” Sharzed said. “Yeah, there are a lot of Afghans left behind, and they were the ones that were directly or indirectly involved with the U.S. reconstruction process.”
Groups such as No One Left Behind and the International Rescue Committee are working on helping Afghan SIV applicants get their applications processed faster than the current backlogged schedule, as well as sending aid.
Saeed said if he does make it out of the country and gets to the U.S., he wants to become a truck driver due to his experience of driving Humvee armored vehicles with U.S. soldiers.
As for now, Saeed, along with the thousands of Afghans who helped U.S. soldiers, say they feel as if they have been forgotten.