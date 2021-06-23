COLUMBIA - As the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches and more people are seeking fireworks, health officials warn of the damage loud fireworks can cause to people's hearing.
Dr. Arnaldo Rivera, an MU Health Care otolaryngologist, said damage from fireworks can be temporary or permanent due to the impulse noises and explosions that fireworks cause.
Rivera said it's not uncommon for people to come in after the Fourth of July to complain about hearing loss or ringing.
"If you choose to be in that situation, you should consider using hearing protection because those changes may become permanent," Rivera said.
Rivera said distance is key for avoiding hearing or ear issues.
"So somewhere between 20 to 50 feet, you know, probably during the safest zone," Rivera said.
Naturally, everyone loses hearing as they age, so Rivera said it is especially important that children's ears are protected as well.
"Certainly children should not be exposed to loud noises, because you may be creating permanent changes in their hearing," Rivera said.
The most common symptoms that people have after being around fireworks include; ringing, a sensation of fullness in one or both ears, evident hearing inequality between ears, among many others.
Rivera said that as long as people use ear protection, and avoid fireworks that sound 80 decibels or higher, they will be less likely to come across hearing issues.