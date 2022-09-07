COLUMBIA − The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) urged parents in a press release Tuesday to make sure their children are vaccinated against the flu this fall.
Flu shots are recommended for all children ages 6 months and older with no existing contraindications.
The AAP is also adding that some kids may need more than one flu shot. That recommendation is not new, but experts say it's particularly important after two years of the COVID pandemic.
Children ages 6 months through 8 years old who've either never received a flu shot or who've only ever had a single flu shot are recommended to get two shots this year, a one month apart. In addition, children may be vaccinated for flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
Dr. Christopher Wilhelm, a pediatrician at MU Health Care, said it's important that children get the flu vaccine as soon as possible, especially with school starting up again.
"We know we're going to see a spread of disease as all the children are back in the classroom once again," Dr. Wilhelm said.
He explained there are two major benefits from the flu shot.
"One, that if you still get the flu after getting the vaccine, the severity of the degree of the disease is much less. Or number two, it can simply prevent you from getting it at all," Dr. Wilhelm said.
With school, there's also the return of after school activities like sports, theatre or dance.
"I would say that you know... one person every class is out sick for you know, a headache, the flu or cold something. It's very common to see kids out especially during this time a year," Sabrina Wichhart, the owner and instructor at Bratten School of Irish Dance, said.
The Bratten School of Irish Dance is a studio located inside the Columbia Mall that offers competitive and non-competitive lessons for students age 5 and above.
Wichhart said the school has taken prior precautions to make sure everyone's safe.
"We limit the sharing of spaces here," she said. "We also keep the kids distance while they're dancing. We also have hand sanitizer stations available for the kids. And if we are doing any sort of group dances where they're in close contact or touching, we have them wash their hands before and after and also use hand sanitizer."
Health experts say that the strategy may have an even greater impact during the 2022-2023 flu season, because the number of children getting flu shots and other has slowed in recent years.
According to AAP, during the 2021-2022 flu season, only 55% of children were vaccinated to protect against influenza. According to the CDC, coverage levels were 8.1% points lower for Black children compared with white children.
KOMU 8 News reached out to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services and the Cole County Health Department to learn more about local data for children and influenza vaccines.
Boone County PHHS said it did not have data to provide.
Chezney Schulte, communicable disease coordinator for the Cole County Health Department, said the department will start offering seasonal flu shots during the first full week of October.
"So I don’t yet have any data about the interest in the community thus far or the rate of children getting vaccinated," Schulte said.
According to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, in 2020-2021, Missouri child vaccination rates for children aged 6 months to 4-years-old was 69.2% and 57.0% for children 5-12 years of age.
That data represents the percentage of children ages 6 months to 17 years of age who received a flu shot during the 2020-2021 flu season.