COLUMBIA - For the first time since 2016 the Missouri Tigers softball team is in the super regional and fans are getting excited.
Scott Joffe has been a season ticket holder for 5 years and says this is the best Mizzou team that he has seen in that period.
"Their offense is just incredible, it's explosive, just absolutely incredible," Joffe said. "The pitching has been getting better and I hope it can hold up."
Victor Vu has been following the team all season.
"I was there last Friday," Vu said. "I'm really excited for this weekend. Reaching the super regionals is not something you see very often."
The team announced Thursday that the super regional had sold out.
LET’S GO!!!! #OwnIt https://t.co/mMp2hI160O— Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA) May 27, 2021
Last weekend was the first time the team was able to play in front of a full capacity crowd.
"It was fun," Joffe said. "The atmosphere was awesome, the team played great, and it was a lot of fun."
Mizzou defeated UIC, UNI, and Iowa State on the way to winning the regional.
James Madison, the winner of the Tennessee regional, is coming into town looking to play spoiler to the Tigers this weekend.
If you were not able to get tickets to the games, you can watch them on ESPNU. Friday's game starts at 8 p.m. and Saturday's game starts at 6 p.m.
The Sunday game is only necessary if the teams split the first two games. It would be played at either 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.