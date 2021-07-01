COLUMBIA − A week after the partial collapse of a Miami Beach-area condo building, rescue crews resumed their search Thursday for over 100 people still unaccounted for. While the search continues, Missouri Task Force 1 is staying prepared for any potential deployments.
Missouri Task Force 1 is one of 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue forces in the country. Its job is to assist in the search and rescue operations across the state and country.
The force was created in 1995 and had its first national mission following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Since then, it has gone on 20 federal missions.
One of the Force's jobs is to search collapsed buildings for survivors. Chuck Leake, assistant chief, said training is the key to being prepared for deployments.
"When we train, we try to train with as close to reality as we can," Leake said. "The reality of it is that if we train like we'll fight like we train."
The Task Force has a training site north of Columbia. Here, they use concrete rubble piles which simulate real life situations.
"We give all personnel the best kind of training that we can, and that is giving them an opportunity to not only use their physical muscles, but also use their brains," Leake said.
When it comes to deploying the force, the government takes the three closest teams to the situation and then the first three on the national rotation matrix. The matrix lists all 28 task forces. As of July, Missouri Task Force 1 is on the sixth on the rotation.
"We just went up a notch," Leake said. "Look back 20 years ago to 9/11, Missouri Task Force 1 was first in that in the rotation."
Once they arrive to a deployment, the force will communicate with the local officials.
"We'll come in and say we're here to help you how do you want us to what do you want us to do?" Leake said.
Because of their job, they must be prepared to go at anytime.
"We keep everything prepared for events on the road all the time," Leake said. "We try to get an advanced team out of here, in an hour or less."
This was the case when they were sent to Manhattan after 9/11.
"I got activated at noon, on September 11. And by noon on the 12th, we're rolling into Manhattan, and seeing the smoke and seeing where the buildings used to be," Leake said. "Once you get there, you realize that just the magnitude and when the sun comes up, it completely changes your perspective."
When it comes down to it, Leake said the team is ready to help at anytime.
"We go out here and we were standing ready to be a helping hand anywhere in our community, in our state, or in our nation, or anyplace else," Leake said.