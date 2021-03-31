FAYETTE - Central Methodist University held a mass vaccination event with Fitzgibbon Hospital Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event accepted walk-ins, as well as appointments. One of the event's organizers and President at Fitzgibbon Hospital, Angy Littrell, said the hospital started accepting walk-ins because there are people who aren't comfortable with calling or scheduling online vaccination appointments.
But that's the least of worries.
Moniteau County held a mass vaccination event on Tuesday and again Wednesday at California's United Church of Christ. The county had 2,000 doses to give out over two days but was only able to administer 589 on day one, because of low turnout.
Organizers then opened the event to walk-ins. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F said the event was first come, first serve and that any tier or phase would be able to get vaccinated.
According to Missouri's vaccine dashboard, which was updated Wednesday, 19.3% of Moniteau County residents have initiated vaccination. The dashboard says Moniteau has 16,132 residents, but only 345 doses have been administered in the past 7 days. Boone County, on the other hand, has 180,463 residents, and 9,414 doses were administered over the last 7 days. Howard County has 10,001 residents listed on the dashboard, and only 588 doses were given over the past 7 days.
Rural counties are struggling to administer all of their vaccines at mass vaccination events. Demand in these communities is lower.
"We hosted nearly 30 events in March. And so, we are reaching that point. And I'm discovering that, when visiting with some of colleagues in the industry, we're struggling to get folks out. I believe they are out there wanting the vaccine, likely, because we still see people coming in," Litrell said.
