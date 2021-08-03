ASHLAND — The Ashland Board of Aldermen moved forward with a conditional use permit for the Lakeside Ashland development during a Zoom meeting Tuesday night.
The operating season runs from the last day of February to the last day of November.
The board introduced the permit, which specified that the operating hours of the venue will be Sunday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
The permit also stated that the venue would have a sound limit of 75 decibels within the property. The cap on decibels comes after many neighbors expressed concern that the venue would be too loud.
Specifications on lighting was also included in the permit. It says that lighting cannot have spillover and clarified what kind of fixtures can be used.
"We want to make sure this is a family friendly environment and the negative externalities are minimal," Leland Rehard, district manager at mid-Missouri solid waste division, said.
Following the explanation of the permit, several neighbors spoke out against development. Some even said it went against what was originally proposed, specifically the hours of operation.
Now that the permit is approved it will go to the Ashland Planning and Zoning commission for a vote next week on Aug. 10.