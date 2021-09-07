ASHLAND - The Ashland Board of Aldermen voted four to two against an annexation proposal Tuesday night.

The topic of discussion for Tuesday night's meeting was to consider a request to rezone 15 acres of land for commercial development along East Hayes Road.

"This is just on the annexation," Mayor Richard Sullivan said. "There is nothing else we are addressing at this time."

Rob Wolverton hopes to develop the 15 acres through his company, R. Anthony Holdings. The board's agenda for Tuesday said Wolverton would like to build a campus for Jefferson City based non-profit organization St. Raymond's Society.

St. Raymond's Society's mission statement says it "exists to serve pregnant women and new mothers in need. We provide coaching and resources to assist families in becoming self-sufficient."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Many Boone County residents are concerned about the approval and have already filed a lawsuit which challenges the board’s approval of Lakeside Ashland. This is already under development on the same road.

"We do not want any more commercial property out here, we live out here because we wanted to be left alone,” resident Alan Bunch said at the meeting.

Owner of local "barcade" Silverball, Cantina and recently acquired Shiloh Bar & Grill, Nic Parks has hopes of turning Lake Ashland into an outdoor multi-attraction entertainment facility. It is Parks wants to bring atmospheres like Kansas City and St. Louis to mid-Missouri.

Over 40 residents have signed letters to the Ashland Board of Alderman and the Planning and Zoning Committee stating their opposition to the developments, according to the Missourian.

Residents fear that the development of Lakeside Ashland and the proposed development of East Hayes Road will create traffic and cause issues for the neighborhood.