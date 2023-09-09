ASHLAND - The Ashland Fall Festival returned on Saturday at The Ashland City Park from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Event organizer Tracy Banning said there were more vendors and participants this year. She said that’s because the city is itching for something to do in the nice weather.
"It's been a while since we had a really big event out here,” Banning said. “We are just trying to grow it, and I think this year is going to be a really good year.”
She also said it is important to have big events like these to bring people into the city.
"It's nice to bring people to Ashland to make them aware of the parks that we have and just the community itself in general."
The Ashland Fall Festival includes but is not limited to:
- Dog Costume Contests
- Vendors
- Concessions
- Car show
- Inflatables
Interested vendors, Best Dressed Dog contestants and car show participants can join the event by filling out a form.
The car show ran from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Best Dressed Dog Contest judging began at 11:00 a.m.
The Ashland City Park is located at 315 N College Street.