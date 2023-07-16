ASHLAND — Ashland held its second Pride celebration with a combination of food and entertainment. The Dandy Lion Café organized the festival, which was free, to provide a more local and intimate pride event for the queer community.
The organizer of the event and owner of The Dandy Lion Café, Caitlin Cunningham, said the Ashland pride festival grew this year. "The Dandy Lion Café last year decided to put on Ashland Pride, and it was really small, and we just did it. And so this year had 40 plus vendors, three food trucks, beer garden drag performances and live music, and it just kind of became its own little thing, and it's been just an absolute pleasure to watch happen."
Speaking further, Cunningham said having an event so local and within walking distance of the community was their goal. "We were able to really bring in folks who maybe haven't been able to be represented as some of the larger prides where there's usually like a vendor fee, nobody was charged anything to be here," they said.
Taylor Blair, one of the attendees of the event, expressed how important the pride festival was to her. "I came to the Ashland pride festival today because I identify as queer, and not a lot of people understand that because I am married to a man. It's important to me to be around people who understand and accept where I am and for me to be able to support those people as well and to have it my local community so that my children can see that love is love, and anybody can fall in love is important to me."
A drag performer, Hunter Stonebreaker, said the festival fostered a profound sense of connection and relationship. "Being here during all of all of what's going on it feels like companionship a family, something from the deepest part of your soul," Stonebreaker said.
The Dandy Lion Café says they will continue to represent the LGBTQ community and keep the spirit alive all year.