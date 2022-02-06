ASHLAND — Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire in Ashland Sunday evening.
The fire started around 8 p.m. The house was full of smoke when a KOMU 8 reporter arrived at the scene in southern Boone County.
Everyone was evacuated from the house safely and there are no reports of injuries from the fire. Crews put out the fire in about 15 minutes.
The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District's public information officer, Colin Wright, said the damage is extensive.
"The garage will most likely be a total loss," Wright said. "It's a nicer residential area so the damage will probably be around $300,000."
Wright added that the rest of the home has smoke damage, but is still intact.