ASHLAND - An Ashland man was arrested Wednesday following child pornography allegedly located in his possession.
While investigating a missing juvenile, Ashland Police located and found the juvenile with Cole Chandler, 19.
Officers discovered an explicit photo of the juvenile in Chandler's possession, according to Ashland Police.
Chandler was then arrested on a charge of possessing child pornography and transported to the Boone County Jail.
According to the jail roster, Chandler's bail is set at $40,000. He has a Friday court appearance at 1:30 p.m.
Ashland Police say the investigation is ongoing.