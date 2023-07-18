An Ashland man was charged in federal court Tuesday with sexual exploitation of a child.
Scott Alan Barker, 31, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
On July 11, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) received information that a video depicting a male and child victim engaged in sexual activity could be traced to Ashland, according to the affidavit.
HSI accessed Barker's public social media pages, where they found pictures of Barker and the child victim, as well as home decorations that matched those in the child pornography video, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney's Office for Western District of Missouri
Barker reportedly admitted to using live video chat webpages to chat with adults in a sexually explicit manner, but claimed to not recall the making of the video.
Barker remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Thursday, July 20.