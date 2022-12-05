BOONE COUNTY - An Ashland man was sentenced to 10 years in prison following 2019 child sex crimes.
Christopher Fisher pleaded guilty last week to one count each of statutory rape and statutory sodomy. Fisher was given credit for time already served, which was approximately 1,247 days, according to online records.
Deputies arrested Fisher in 2019 for several counts of rape and sodomy involving a 13-year-old girl, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
After allegations surfaced that Fisher was having a sexual relationship with the girl, the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force worked with DCS to determine the girl's welfare.
Previous reporting also said Fisher had unlimited access to the victim though multiple social media platforms.