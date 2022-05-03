ASHLAND - An Ashland police officer faces injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic Tuesday morning.
The officer was directing traffic at South Henry Clay Boulevard and East Liberty Lane when he was struck from behind and injured by a vehicle, according to a press release.
Southern Boone Fire and a University Hospital ambulance responded and evaluated the officer. The officer was treated at a local urgent care clinic and released, a news release said.
Numerous Ashland officers have experienced near-misses at the intersection while directing traffic, according to a news release. Police Chief Gabe Edwards previously expressed concern for officers’ safety.
City officials met with representatives from the Southern Boone School District Tuesday afternoon and agreed the traffic control will cease, effective immediately.
Superintendent Chris Felmlee said the district is encouraging parents dropping off students at the primary and elementary schools to allow extra time while driving through the intersection.
"The school district is continuing to work with the city of Ashland and the Ashland Police Department to determine a long-term solution to the issues with the congested intersection," Felmlee said.
Ashland police and the city said it remains committed to pedestrian safety, and will post an officer at the intersection, call volume permitting, to assist those crossing the street as needed.
The driver of the vehicle who struck the officer stopped and cooperated with the investigation. The driver was not cited, as the intersection is not designed to accommodate a person standing in the middle of it and the driver had no intention of striking the officer, a news release said.