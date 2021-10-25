ASHLAND - The Ashland Police Department arrested Jonathan Beene for sex crimes Sunday after responding to a report of a disturbance.
In a facebook post, the department says they were investigating the disturbance when an officer received a report of sexual abuse of a female who was younger than 12.
The officer reportedly developed probable cause to arrest Beene for forcing the minor to perform various sex acts on him beginning in 2019. He was also arrested for raping the victim approximately one month ago.
Beene was in Jefferson City where the Jefferson City Police Department detained him. An Ashland officer arrested Beene for statutory rape and statutory sodomy.
The officer transported Beene to the Boone County Jail where he is being held without bond.