ASHLAND — The Ashland Police Department is continuing its search for a missing teenager last seen the night of Dec. 4.
The following morning, Pete and Jennifer Anders reported that their daughter, 15-year-old Emilee Dubes, had run away from home.
According to Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards, Emilee likely cut the screen out of her bedroom window and left without parental consent or knowledge.
In order for the incident to qualify for an amber alert or an endangered person advisory, Edwards said it would have to meet certain criteria set by the state.
"The state criteria includes but is not limited to a reasonable belief that an abduction has occurred, a credible threat of serious bodily injury or death, descriptive information about the victim and the abductor or an unexplained, involuntary or suspicious circumstance around the disappearance," Edwards said in a social media video.
The Ashland Police Department currently does not have any information to allow the case to meet the criteria.
"While we still do not have any credible evidence that Emilee is in danger," Edwards said, "common sense tells us the longer a 15-year-old child remains missing, the higher the probability is they run into dangerous situations."
The social media video also included a plea for help from the Anders. They said they will hold a candlelight vigil for Emilee on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at 109 East Broadway in Ashland.
The Ashland Police Department encourages anyone with information on Emilee's whereabouts to contact Boone County Joint Communications at 573- 442-6131.