ASHLAND - The Ashland Police Department is partnering with jiu-jitsu instructor and professor Shawn Woods to practice a new way of defense tactic training.
Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards said jiu-jitsu does a number of things to not only benefit officers but also increases safety for community members.
"Number one, it's considered the gentle art," Edwards said. "So whenever an officer uses some sort of technique that they learned during jujitsu training, the appearance of it isn't near as ugly as if it were a baton or a taser. Also it teaches officers skills that can help them control a subject until their backup arrives, or things like that."
Woods, who owns Grace Humaita Jiu-jitsu Studio in Columbia, hopes with the learning of this combat method, there will be less harm to people and officers.
"If we can learn to control someone gently, that's the best way. Hopefully, we can deescalate [the] situation, control them and not have to resort to our guns all the time," Woods said. "Jiu-jitsu is going to teach them to be comfortable when being uncomfortable in a situation."
Jiu-jitsu is a martial art form that uses little to no weapons. The word jiu-jitsu also means "gentle art."
The training is meant to de-escalate situations, as well as help reduce the needs for weapons like guns, tasers and batons.
"With the de-escalation defense tactics that I'm teaching them and train[ing] them, hopefully we can control those suspect[s] and not have to tase them, not shoot them," Woods said. "It's going to keep the community safe and the citizens safe."
Ashland police officer Tom Whitener helped convince the department to implement this defensive training, according to Edwards.
Whitener has been learning jiu-jitsu at Woods' facility for almost three years.
"[Whitener] has been making very strong, convincing arguments for quite some time why this should be, you know, the standard for our department," Edwards said.
Edwards said the department is participating in a six-month trial before it commits to a full year. For the six months, it will cost the department about $2,700. For a full year, it will cost around $5,000, and Edwards anticipates continuing the training.
"The expense is approved by the city administrator and then any contract that we would formally enter into is agreed upon by the Board of Aldermen," Edwards said.
Jiu-jitsu training has become a requirement for Ashland police officers and must go once per pay period. In Ashland, there are two pay periods a month.
"They can go as many times as they want, but they're required to go at least once per pay period," Edwards said. "The classes are generally 45 minutes long."
Edwards said making this a requirement for police officer training will better the department for the future.
"Quite frankly, it's kind of an industry thing that in other parts of the country, we're seeing other police departments and other areas doing," he said. "We have historically received very little continuous training in terms of defensive tactics; and this is our way of basically rising above the minimum standard and kind of setting our own standard for this department."