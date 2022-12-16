ASHLAND - The Ashland Police Department posted on Facebook early Friday morning that 15-year-old Emilee Dubes has returned home.
In a video from the department, Chief Gabe Edwards said that she came home around 1 a.m. He said she appeared healthy an uninjured.
Dubes confirmed to authorities that she was not abducted or harmed.
Before she returned home, Dubes was last seen on the night of Dec. 4.
On Dec. 5, Pete and Jennifer Anders reported to police their daughter was missing and insisted she was not a runaway.
"Nobody's seen or heard from her. We called her in as missing. It's been put out that she's just a runaway. I just want people to know... she's not just a runaway," Pete Anders, Emilee's father, said.
On Wednesday, the Ashland community held a candlelight vigil to spread awareness about Emilee.
According to the Ashland Police Chief, Dubes likely cut the screen out of the window in her bedroom and left without her parents knowing.