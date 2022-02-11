ASHLAND − An attempted kidnapping reported in Ashland this week has been proven false, according to the Ashland Police Department.
A news release said officers obtained information from the reporting party Friday that confirmed no abduction attempt actually happened. No suspects are currently being sought.
On Tuesday afternoon, officers said they responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping of a juvenile near the intersection of Oak and Tandy streets. The alleged suspect had not been caught, and the department had not released a description of the said suspect.
Ashland police said this false report is a "great opportunity to highlight the concern of the juvenile's parents for the safety of their child."
"Further, the parents were concerned for the safety of others in our city and quickly disseminated the information available in an effort to protect others. This is an example of exemplary parenting and caring for our village," the department said in a news release.
The department said it is grateful for the assistance it received from the community, and that it remains committed to investigating any report of crime, especially those involving juveniles.
No further information regarding this case will be released, Ashland police said.