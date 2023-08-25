ASHLAND - The Ashland Police Department says it is looking for three suspects after 18 vehicles were reportedly burglarized in the early morning of Aug. 24.
"The big deal is that four firearms total were taken from vehicles, both locked and unlocked,” said Sergeant Andrew Worrall of the Ashland Police Department.
Worrall said the firearm thefts such as this are not common in Ashland but have happened before.
Sarah Anderson is a researcher with the MOST Policy Initiative, a nonpartisan policy research group that works with state legislators. Earlier this year, she published a research report on lost and stolen firearms in Missouri.
Anderson said data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) found that more than 100 firearms get stolen per 100,000 people in Missouri.
“Given this data, you would expect about 118 firearms to be stolen every year in Columbia,” Anderson said.
She said the average number of firearms stolen per year in Missouri was 7,270.
Anderson said it's important to note that these are self-reported numbers, so they likely underrepresent the amount of firearms stolen in Missouri.
Unlike states such as California, Missouri law does not require private citizens to report firearms as stolen. Citizens are not held criminally liable by statute if their lost or stolen firearm is used in a crime.
Worrall said people still need to report when a firearm is missing.
"When it involves a firearm being stolen, that elevates the severity of the crime a little bit," Worrall said. "We definitely want to make sure that we are aware of that."
Worrall said not reporting a firearm as missing could put you at risk.
"Really, the worst case scenario is the firearm being used in some sort of crime, where then the police track you down as the person who is supposed to be the owner of that gun," Worrall said.
He said gun owners can help authorities by documenting the serial numbers and photos of firearms in case they get stolen.
Worrall said people can help avoid having firearms stolen by not keeping valuables in their cars and by locking doors.
“We have a little saying: 'Close it, lock it, and light it,'" said Worrall. "So if it’s at night, try to throw some light on it, whether it's a motion light, or a light that on all night."