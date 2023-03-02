BOONE COUNTY − Kimberly Shuller, a member of the Deaf community, expressed the hardships that she and other members face when completing everyday tasks like going to restaurants or fast-food establishments.
"You ask for a piece of paper to write on and they're so confused, like, this is the weirdest request ever. And so there's no backup plan for people," Shuller said.
KOMU 8 News met with Shuller to talk about her experiences with restaurants and fast-food establishments. During the interview, KOMU 8 also met Corrine Liedtke, a crisis interpreter coordinator at DeafLead, who interpreted the interview.
Shuller also works for DeafLead, a nonprofit agency that provides a 24-hour hotline for individuals and their families who are either deaf, hard of hearing, or DeafBlind.
Shuller's experiences with restaurants and fast food establishments have not always been positive, she explained.
"Most of the time, they can be very rude," Shuller said.
She mentioned some of the barriers she faces while ordering at the counter or even the drive-thru.
"Sometimes they don't have paper ready and they just want you to kind of point at the menu and show them what you want..." Shuller said. "I wish that they had a board, like a touchscreen board, like Panera does, where you can go in and have that."
The pandemic made the barrier even wider.
"Since COVID, it's gotten so much worse with the masking and they can't pull it down so that you're able to communicate a little easier," Shuller said. "And you're like, 'Yes, can you pull it down I'm deaf? I need to be able to somewhat read your lips.'"
Shuller says this behavior has lasting effects.
"You still feel by their expressions and what they're showing with their frustration, and it makes me feel really less than," Shuller said.
One restaurant Shuller feels safe and comfortable to eat at is in Ashland.
"We go to Woody's and you know, they know my kids," Shuller said. "Some of them know other deaf people in the area."
Natalie Winscott has worked at Woody's for 18 years. As the daily operations manager, she noted how important inclusivity is at the restaurant.
"We learn how to take the orders from everyone, you know, whether you're blind, deaf or in a wheelchair, anyone that needs a special accommodation," Winscott said. "I don't want them to feel different either at all, by any means. I want them to feel like they're treated like every other customer that comes in here."
Winscott said the accommodations at Woody's makes it a safe space for the deaf community.
"We make sure that we're ringing it in right, and we'll show them what we're ringing in. We'll go slow with our lips to try to make sure they can read and not speed through what we're saying to them," Winscott said. "Giving them lots of smiles and letting them know that, you know, it's fine. I don't want them to get frustrated because they feel like we're not taking their order right or being patient with them."
Being patient is important, Winscott said, especially at Woody's.
"I think just slowing down and giving them time," she said. "Not feeling like they're rushed or not being aggravated that you know, it's taking longer to point at the item, make sure you're getting a ride with them. Just accommodating, we try to accommodate all of our customers."
Winscott says Woody's is all about community.
"Everyone's going to come rally with you and hang out, have fun. And that's what we're here for, is the community," Winscott said.
Shuller said effort goes a long way.
"I love the people there. They're so friendly. And they're not afraid to talk to us. And I think that's a difference. You know, they'll try to understand and you know, trying to find out what we need. And it's really nice, just that effort," Shuller said.
According to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), it is under federal law that Deaf individuals cannot be discriminated against. Under Missouri law, it is illegal for someone to be discriminated against for various reasons. For more information about businesses that must comply with ADA, visit this website.