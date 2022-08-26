ASHLAND - The Cattlemen Days Rodeo is back after being shut down for two years due to the pandemic.
Community members in Ashland have been preparing for a month to host their biggest crowd yet.
Ashland Mayor Dorise Slinker said the 2019 rodeo brought 7,800 people into town in two nights
"So this year we are setting a new record. We are looking for over 8,000 people here for the two nights," Slinker said.
This was their 44th annual rodeo and community members were excited to be back together again. The rodeo includes festivities such as bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
The Cattlemen Days Rodeo parade begins Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Ashland Optimist Building. The rodeo will also be on Saturday night at 8 p.m.
For more information on the rodeo, including times and price, visit its website.