ASHLAND - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved intersection improvements for Route 63 in Ashland on Wednesday.
The planned improvements will be between the junctions of Route Y/Route M and Route H. MHTC awarded the project to S & A Equipment & Builders, LLC, for $4,418,755.87.
According to an emailed press release sent by MoDOT, the project will consist of removing crossovers and improving intersections at Minor Hill/Angel Lane, New Salem Lane/Martin Lane and Loy Martin Road.
The improvements are scheduled to start in the spring and be finished around December of 2021. Lane closures will be required during the work hours. MoDOT will alert drivers when work season is set to begin.