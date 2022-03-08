ASHLAND - An Ashland Police officer was injured while responding to a report of a disturbance Tuesday morning at Main Street and Redbud Lane.
Officers attempted to detain a male subject when an involved female, identified as Krista McKee, of Ashland, assaulted one of the officers, a news release said.
The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
McKee, 32, was arrested for third-degree assault on a special victim and felony resisting arrest. She was transported to the Boone County Jail where she has a $6,000 bond and a court date set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.