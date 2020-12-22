ASHLAND- An Ashland woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a male victim in the chest with a kitchen knife.
Ashland police officers responded to the 100 block of West Broadway around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
SheyAnne Nichols, 21, was located nearby. After an interview with a witness and Nichols, officers determined Nichols stabbed the victim using a kitchen knife.
Officers located a male victim in the area, with a puncture wound to his chest. Officers provided initial medical aid until EMS and the fire department arrived.
Nichols was arrested for assault in the second degree and armed criminal action.