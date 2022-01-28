Ashland's city hall and police department join forces in a new location

ASHLAND - For the first time ever, Ashland City Hall and the Ashland Police Department will share the same space.
Ashland City Hall was located on West Broadway and the Ashland Police Department on East Broadway, but now the two will call the old YMCA, located at 101 W. Broadway, home. Ashland held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday attended by city officials and members of the community.
Mayor Richard Sullivan, city administrator Tony St. Romaine, and Chief of Police Gabe Edwards said it took teamwork to piece everything together.
Ashland residents can now conduct their city business in a one-stop shop with the police department, city hall and Callaway Bank all in the same building.
Sullivan said keeping the new location within sight of the old one was important.
"This is the perfect spot and we wanted to keep city hall and the police department in the heart of the community," Sullivan said.
The small Ashland Police Department building on the edge of town outgrew its home base as Ashland's population increased by over 1,000 from the 2010 to 2020 census.
Until now, the officers had to take those arrested to the Boone County Jail and do all the paperwork there, keeping an officer away from Ashland for long periods of time.
Edwards said that will no longer be a problem.
"Now we have the ability to do all that here in house. And then if that person is going to have a post bond at that point, we would transport them to the jail, but by then all the booking paperwork is done, just drop them off."
He says the new location will make sure an officer is kept in town.
The old building will soon be home to a Scooter's Coffee in the upcoming months.
Complete with a conference room, community room and board room, residents and elected officials alike can use the space. Ashland's bimonthly Board of Aldermen meetings will take place in the board room.
It was a dream for St. Romaine to make a new city hall, but it took collaboration, he said.
"I've really enjoyed working with our staff. I mean, they've been very, very qualified, very professional, and you know, you can have great ideas but unless you have a good staff that's willing and capable of carrying them out," St. Romaine said. "We wouldn't get anywhere and it's because of that and I think we're moving into - we moved into the city hall today in record time."