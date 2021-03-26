COLUMBIA - The local Asian community is coming together after a local Columbia woman was possibly found.
Columbia Police say they believe the skeletal remains found at Rock Bridge State Park Thursday belong to Mengqi Ji, who went missing in October 2019. Seventeen months after her disappearance, a hiker came across human remains at the park and notified authorities. Ji's driver's license and credit cards were found nearby, causing CPD to believe the remains belong to Ji.
Tzuyang Chao, the owner of Bubblecup Tea Zone in Columbia, says this lasting feeling of hope dwindled as time went on.
“This can be torturous for all people, for us, for their family, because it kind of being later and later, and with more time, we lost our hope more,” Chao said.
Many local Asian businesses put up posters and tried to help the family when Ji went missing originally.
“We got a lot of donations and helped each other, and to help her spread this news to all people, because at first only the Asian communities knew about that, so we tried to spread this news to all people,” Chao said.
Chao also said during the pandemic, this can be very hard for some as a lot of people are struggling.
“A lot of people have a hard time for this type of stuff,” Chao said. “So we just had to go over it together to get stronger. We don't want to make any, like, discrimination or something like that in this world.”
Community members also held a vigil for Ji, created a Go-Fund Me and posted on social media with pictures to help the family.
A full timeline of Ji's disappearance can be seen below.