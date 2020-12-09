JEFFERSON CITY - Southwest Boulevard in Jefferson City will be under construction Wednesday, Dec. 9 and Thursday, Dec. 10 from Missouri Boulevard to Swifts Highway.
According to a press release from the Department of Public Works, Capital Paving will be repairing asphalt for Missouri American Water. The roadways will be open, but delays are expected.
Motorists are urged to use caution and find alternate routes during this time. For additional information, contact Department of Public Works at (573) 634-6410.