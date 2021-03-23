COLUMBIA - AstraZeneca's vaccine rollout was looking promising Monday, but after news of concerning data was released Tuesday morning, there might be more delays in the process.
The AstraZeneca trials included 32,000 people and concluded that the vaccine is 79% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, and 100% effective at preventing deaths and hospitalizations from the virus.
Experts are concerned that those findings may have been based on some outdated and incomplete information.
This is causing another roadblock in the process to get the vaccine approved in the U.S.
MU Health Care's vaccine committee co-chair Dr. Margaret Day said the vaccine is likely not going to be on our doorsteps soon, but we should be encouraged that science is doing its job.
"These evaluations for the efficacy and safety of the vaccines... The data will be reviewed," Day said. "I would say there's actually a lot of information out there about AstraZeneca, because it does have emergency authorization in other countries. So this is being given around the world... I certainly wouldn't encourage people to count it out just yet."
Day said she's hopeful MU Health Care will still meet its goals of having vaccinations open for everyone by May, or earlier.
"We're certainly encouraged by all the different strategies (of getting the vaccine out)," Day said. "Just having increased supply of all of the vaccines... are certainly helping people, you know, getting closer to the goals that we hope to reach in terms of vaccine numbers."
Day said it's hard to put a timeframe on the AstraZeneca rollout or when MU Health Care would have access to the doses, but the goal isn't looking unattainable right now.
"There are certainly lots of layers to this and lots of efforts to help us meet those goals," she said. "So we seem to be at least moving in the right direction."