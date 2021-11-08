COLUMBIA - On Friday, University of Missouri student Kyle Gehner was just one of roughly 50,000 people to attend Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert in Houston, Texas.
As an avid Travis Scott fan, he bought tickets five months in advance and was eager to attend. Gehner and his friends arrived at the festival hours before the show began to get a spot close to the stage.
Gehner and his friends were not the only ones with this game plan. Thousands of people attended the festival which left 8 dead and dozens injured.
Gehner noted that it was very cramped before the performance began.
“There was a lot of people, and once the performance was just about to start it was jam packed," Gehner said.
He said there was a lot of pushing and shoving before Travis Scott’s set. However, things escalated the moment Travis Scott stepped foot on the stage.
“Right when the concert started, it just kind of clicked off, snapped off, right away. It was - the crowd started jumping, it was crazy,” Gehner said. “Getting a nice breath in was quite difficult.”
Gehner thought the chaos around him was a result of being near the mosh pit. It was not until about half an hour into the show that he noticed how extreme the shoving had become.
“People - you just look at their faces and they looked like they were gonna faint, and it was kind of a scarring experience," Gehner explained.
Gehner was separated from his friends at the beginning of the performance. This concerned him the most.
“The most difficult part was not being able to help them if they weren’t right next to you," Gehner said. "Mobility in there was very, very hard. It was very hard especially when the crowd shifts left to right, back and fourth. You move as one.”
Gehner's friend and MU student Isaac Hayes was also at the concert. His priority was finding Gehner and the rest of their group.
“It was very hectic because my phone was on 2%,” Hayes said. “I was just stressing out, making sure I could get home and find my friends and make sure they were okay.”
For Gehner, escaping was a group effort.
“It was very difficult to get out. I had to help a lot of people come out of the mosh pit. People were fainting next to me. It was quite the scary scene," Gehner said.
Travis Scott performed for more than a half hour after the violence ensued.
Gehner and Hayes said the concert was one of the most traumatic experiences of their lives.
“When I was helping people get over the barricade at the railing they were screaming. They were crying, and some of the stuff you saw was [traumatic],” Hayes said.
Travis Scott is known for his disorderly performances, and at past concerts he has encouraged fans to bypass event security. However, this is the first time anyone has been fatally injured at one of his concerts.
“The kind of hype going around the internet - there was a lot of speculation about how crazy it was gonna be," Gehner said. "I just thought it was gonna be a normal crazy concert, but it kinda went a little bit too far.”
While it is known that crowds surged toward the stage, the exact cause of the surge is still unknown. The Houston Police Department is investigating, and Travis Scott said the department has his full support.
November 6, 2021
Travis Scott announced Monday that he would refund all tickets to his Houston show. He was also set to perform at Day N Vegas Festival on Nov. 13 but is no longer in the line-up. Travis Scott also plans to pay for the funeral expenses for the eight people who lost their lives.
“I think it’s a step in the right direction, but there’s still gonna be steps necessary," Hayes said.
On Sunday, a lawsuit was filed against Travis Scott, Live Nation, concert promoter Scoremore and others involved in the event.