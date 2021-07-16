LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night at the Lake of the Ozarks. At least one person has died and four others are injured, according to a news release from the City of Lake Ozark.
A lockdown took effect around 8 p.m. near the area of the Casablanca Pub & Grill on the Bagnell Dam Strip, where police responded to the incident.
The Latest: -At least one person is dead, 4 injured after a shooting near Casablanca on The Strip in Lake Ozark. -Several suspects have been detained. -Police told me that this is being handed off to MSHP for investigation. -This is believed to be gang related. pic.twitter.com/pL8vaEixXD— Marina Silva (@MarinaSilvaKY3) July 16, 2021
Several suspects have been detained following the shooting, according to the City of Lake Ozark. The incident is believed to be gang-related and an isolated incident, according to the City of Lake Ozark.
The Lake Ozark Police Public Information Officer (PIO) said the department believes it was a "rival motorcycle gang fight" which led to the shooting. The PIO said this has "never happened here before" and it "isn't something the city ever sees."
Casablanca Pub & Grill released a statement on Friday morning, calling the incident an "unfortunate event" that occurred on the Lake of the Ozarks Bike Night. They reopened Friday at 11 a.m.
The Lake Ozark Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and several other law enforcement agencies were called to the scene.
No names have yet been released yet, but police say the deceased is an adult male.
An investigation is underway by MSHP.