LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night at the Lake of the Ozarks. At least one person has died and four others are injured, according to KY3.
According to the Lake Ozark Police Department, a lockdown is in effect near the area of the Casablanca Restaurant and Bar on the Bagnell Dam Strip, where police have responded to the incident.
#BREAKING police are on the strip in Lake Ozark & the area is on lockdown due to an investigation. @kytv I am headed there & will have more information as it becomes available. #lakeoftheozarks— Marina Silva (@MarinaSilvaKY3) July 16, 2021
The shooting is believed to have occurred between 8 and 9 p.m. The Lake Ozark Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and several other law enforcement agencies were called to the scene. An investigation is underway.
This story is breaking and will be updated when more information is released.